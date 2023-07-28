Man recorded himself sexually assaulting victim in Toronto apartment: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man sexually assaulted a victim in his Toronto apartment and recorded the interaction on a hidden camera, police allege.

Toronto police said in a news release Friday that officers were informed of an alleged sex assault on Nov. 23, 2022, in the Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

The victim went to the man’s apartment where the alleged incident occurred, police said.

A search warrant was later executed at a home in Toronto where electronic and computer equipment was seized, police added.

Toronto resident Dean Roberts, 55, has been charged with sexual assault, voyeurism and publishing intimate images without consent.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

“Police are concerned there may be more victims. Investigators are urging any person who believes they may be a victim to contact police,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement