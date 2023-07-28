Menu

Crime

Suspect sought following break-and-enter in Peace River Alta.

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 4:29 pm
Photo of the break and enter suspect at a business on 100 Street, Peace River. View image in full screen
RCMP obtained video of the suspect in the break-and-enter at a Peace River, Alta., business. Handout / Peace Regional RCMP
Peace Regional RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a break-and-enter suspect.

Peace Regional RCMP say they responded to calls of alarms going off at a business on 100 Street, Peace River, at 11:30 p.m. on July 25.

Photo of suspect. View image in full screen
Photo of suspect. Handout / Peace Regional RCMP

Mounties say the have obtained surveillance video showing one suspect entering the business with a long object in their hand, which was used to break into the interior of the business.

The suspect is described as having a thin build and a fair to medium complexion. In the video, they are wearing a black hoodie or jacket with an Ecko logo on the upper left arm, black pants with a logo on the left leg and a partial logo on the lower right leg, black shoes, and a light coloured bandana over their face.

Photo of suspect. View image in full screen
Photo of suspect. Handout / Peace Regional RCMP

Peace Regional RCMP have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeRCMPBreak And EnterSuspectPeace RiverAlarmPeace Regional RCMP
