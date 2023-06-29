Break and enters on the rise in Regina: police

Send this page to someone via email

Break and enters in Regina have been on the rise since warm weather returned to the Prairies.

Since May 1, there have been 80 break-and-enters in residences, garages and sheds and 117 thefts from vehicles throughout the city, according to a Regina Police news release.

Police said 55 per cent of the residences, garages and sheds broken into were unlocked, while 45 per cent were unsecured, which police describe as problems with a lock or other issues with the home.

In terms of vehicles, 97 per cent of the break-ins were unlocked and three per cent were unsecured, which police describe as vehicles with windows left open and other issues with vehicles.

Common items stolen include sports equipment, high-end tools and electronics such as laptops as well as wallets and garage door openers, police said.

“In addition to stolen property, there is the very real threat to personal safety. A recent case reported to police involved a suspect gaining entry to a home through an unlocked door and assaulting the homeowners in the middle of the night. The suspect was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and committing an assault.

Police are reminding residents to take an extra minute and make sure vehicles and homes are locked.