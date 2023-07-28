Woman charged with attempted murder after 6-year-old boy was stabbed: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have charged a woman with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was stabbed on Wednesday.

At 12 p.m., police say they went to the Burrows/Central neighborhood for reports of a stabbing involving a child.

Officers found the little boy with serious injuries and police say he was given immediate life-saving emergency medical care, including a chest seal. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition where he eventually upgraded to stable condition.

A woman in her 20s was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The child abuse unit is continuing with this investigation. The accused and the victim are known to each other and the accused will not be named out of privacy considerations for the victim in this matter.