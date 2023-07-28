3 men charged in connection with 2021 Mississauga homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been charged in connection with a Mississauga homicide investigation dating back to 2021.

Peel Regional Police said on Sept. 22, 2021, at around 8:12 p.m., Mohamed Abdirahman was in a vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant in the Mid-Way Boulevard area of Mississauga.

Police said Abdiraham was shot and killed by suspects who fled the area.

On Thursday, police said three men were charged in the incident.

A 20-year-old man from Stoney Creek has been charged with first-degree murder, while a 22-year-old man from Stoney Creek and a 25-year-old man from Mississauga have each been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.