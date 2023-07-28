LHSC launches new system to streamline transfer of patient information

Send this page to someone via email

London’s largest health network says it is the latest in Ontario to implement a new system that streamlines communications with long-term care (LTC) homes.

London Health Sciences Centre says it has implemented the new provincial Ontario eHub Information Exchange system. With the new system, LHSC says it can now share patient records with LTCs within 30 minutes of discharge from the hospital.

“We are using the latest technology to streamline the exchange of health information with our long-term care partners,” said Andrew Mes, LHSC’s digital health executive and corporate information officer.

According to Mes, the previous system was dis-coordinated as LTCs often use different systems, causing issues and delays in sharing important patient information such as health history, allergies and medication.

There were even some cases where the patients or their families were responsible for ensuring the LTC received the medical records.

But now, Mes said, the eHub exchange allows patient information to be shared efficiently despite the different electronic systems in various LTCs.

“It’s faster, it’s secure, there’s less opportunity for error,” Mes told Global News. “Patients and their families can focus on healing, getting better and not having to worry about remembering what they were told in hospital.”

According to LHSC, 29 LTCs in Ontario have integrated the new system. Mes said there are upwards of 70 that have signed up to have it.

“Across the province, this is a great example of collaboration across acute care centres, long-term care, (Ontario Health) and our vendors,” Mes said.

LHSC president and CEO Jackie Schleifer Taylor said the eHub is an “inspiring” example of advancing integrated care through a digital transformation.

“We have a clear vision for the future, which includes collaborating with system partners, fostering a culture of innovation, and investing in technology to enhance the patient experience,” Schleifer Taylor said.

With the eHub system in its early stages, Mes said there is more to be seen from it. He said that in the fall, LTCs with the eHub will be able to transfer patient information back to hospitals.

“Beyond that, we will start connecting acute care systems together so that we can share information,” Mes said.