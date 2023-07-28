16-year-old girl charged after stabbing at TTC’s Warden Station

Toronto police say a 16-year-old girl has been charged after a stabbing at TTC’s Warden Station earlier this week.
Police said the stabbing happened on July 23 where a female suspect approached the victim and allegedly stabbed them with a knife.
She then fled the area.
Police said a 16-year-old girl, from Toronto, has been arrested.
Trending Now
She is facing three charges — assault, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon or imitation weapon.
Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act her name cannot be revealed.
More on Crime
- Officer fired after bodycam video shows him releasing dog on Black man
- Man’s body found in river linked to migrant deaths’ probe: Akwesasne police
- Man arrested in cold case of woman found in Ontario ‘dumped her body’ in river: docs
- Ottawa denies Bernardo transfer was due to Liberal law, points to Harper era
Comments