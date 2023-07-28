16-year-old girl charged after stabbing at TTC’s Warden Station

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a 16-year-old girl has been charged after a stabbing at TTC’s Warden Station earlier this week.

Police said the stabbing happened on July 23 where a female suspect approached the victim and allegedly stabbed them with a knife.

She then fled the area.

Police said a 16-year-old girl, from Toronto, has been arrested.

She is facing three charges — assault, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon or imitation weapon.

Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act her name cannot be revealed.