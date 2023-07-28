Menu

Crime

16-year-old girl charged after stabbing at TTC’s Warden Station

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 12:47 pm
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Documents suggest Rogers Communications Inc. intended to build out the TTC's wireless network with its rival carriers under a consortium model when it purchased the Canadian operations of BAI Communications in April. View image in full screen
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Documents suggest Rogers Communications Inc. intended to build out the TTC's wireless network with its rival carriers under a consortium model when it purchased the Canadian operations of BAI Communications in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Toronto police say a 16-year-old girl has been charged after a stabbing at TTC’s Warden Station earlier this week.

Police said the stabbing happened on July 23 where a female suspect approached the victim and allegedly stabbed them with a knife.

She then fled the area.

Police said a 16-year-old girl, from Toronto, has been arrested.

She is facing three charges — assault, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon or imitation weapon.

Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act her name cannot be revealed.

