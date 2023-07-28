Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Kicking and striking’: Chicken rescued from teenagers by Coquitlam RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 12:30 pm
chicken View image in full screen
A chicken was rescued by Mounties in Coquitlam, Thursday night. Coquitlam RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An unusual rescue took place on Thursday that landed a chicken in police protection in Coquitlam, B.C.

Mounties in Coquitlam were called to the area of Glen Drive and Johnson Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a chicken in distress.

Police are looking for the owner of this chicken, which was found Thursday. View image in full screen
Police are looking for the owner of this chicken, which was found Thursday. Coquitlam RCMP

The report said three teenage youths were huddled around the chicken, “kicking and striking” the animal.

Story continues below advertisement

Police found the chicken but the reported youths had left the area.

“We weren’t sure what to expect, but the chicken was quite friendly,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, media relations officer for Coquitlam RCMP.

“We believe that the chicken is domesticated and maybe someone’s pet. It didn’t squawk or fuss, it just went along with us like it knew it was in the wrong place.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. connecting farmers dealing with hay shortage with producers'
B.C. connecting farmers dealing with hay shortage with producers

The chicken has been handed over to the local BC SPCA, which is providing a temporary home until the owner can be located.

Trending Now

“We are asking anyone who may recognize this chicken or know who the owners are to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-19918,” Hodgins said.

“This is one ‘jail bird’ we would like to set free and reunite with (its) owners.”

Advertisement
More on Crime
CoquitlamBC RCMPBC SPCACoquitlam RCMPCoquitlam chickenCoquitlam chicken rescuedCoquitlam SPCA
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices