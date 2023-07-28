‘Kicking and striking’: Chicken rescued from teenagers by Coquitlam RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An unusual rescue took place on Thursday that landed a chicken in police protection in Coquitlam, B.C.

Mounties in Coquitlam were called to the area of Glen Drive and Johnson Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a chicken in distress.

View image in full screen Police are looking for the owner of this chicken, which was found Thursday. Coquitlam RCMP

The report said three teenage youths were huddled around the chicken, “kicking and striking” the animal.

Police found the chicken but the reported youths had left the area.

“We weren’t sure what to expect, but the chicken was quite friendly,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, media relations officer for Coquitlam RCMP.

“We believe that the chicken is domesticated and maybe someone’s pet. It didn’t squawk or fuss, it just went along with us like it knew it was in the wrong place.”

The chicken has been handed over to the local BC SPCA, which is providing a temporary home until the owner can be located.

“We are asking anyone who may recognize this chicken or know who the owners are to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-19918,” Hodgins said.

“This is one ‘jail bird’ we would like to set free and reunite with (its) owners.”