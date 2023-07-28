Menu

Crime

Seven injured, one critically, after two-vehicles collide in Wellesley

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 11:46 am
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Seven people were taken to hospital after a collision in Wellesley on Thursday afternoon, according to police in Waterloo Region.

They say emergency services were dispatched to Manser Road and Streicher Line shortly before 2 p.m. after the collision was reported.

The officers soon discovered that one vehicle was heading eastbound on Streicher Line while the other was headed north on Manser Road when they collided, forcing both to roll over off the road.

Police say an Ornge Air was brought in to take one person to an out-of-region hospital with critical injuries while six others were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The roads were closed for about six hours on Thursday as officers investigated the collision and police say that charges are pending.

