Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, July 28

Potential plants for your garden, hidden gems in Saskatchewan to explore, and budget deferrals.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, July 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Ashlyn George talks about summer destinations in Saskatchewan

Ashlyn George of The Lost Girl’s Guide spoke about some of the hidden gems to explore in Saskatchewan.

George talked about resorts, hiking trails, lakes and campsites found across the prairies.

She said there’s a lot in our backyard to see, and she encourages people to get out and explore.

Dutch Growers talks companion type planting on Garden Tips

Rick Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers says people can plant all summer long.

He says it’s important to think about having the right plant for the right place.

Vanduyvendyk gave a range of examples of things to add to your garden to help give it some colour and texture.

Saskatoon mayor discusses budget deliberations and deferrals

Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark said a number of decisions were made to lower the potential property tax increase, adding this is just the start.

He said a lot of work has been deferred but said this isn’t the end of the reports that will try to bring down that pressure.

Clark said they want to find the right balance and not have residents take on such a high property tax burden.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, July 28

Slight chance of rain with things warming up — Emily-May Simmonds has what you need to know in your Friday, July 28, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.