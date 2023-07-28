Menu

Traffic

Man dead after vehicle crashes into light post on Crowchild Trail

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 8:19 am
The scene of a fatal single vehicle collision that happened on Crowchild Trail in Calgary on July 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A man died when a vehicle hit a light pole on Crowchild Trail early Friday. Calgary police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. Global News
A person died in a single-vehicle collision on Crowchild Trail on Friday morning, Calgary police say.

Calgary police said that around 2 a.m., a driver was heading southbound when his vehicle hit a light pole and he was thrown from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating whether the man was wearing a seatbelt, speeding or under the influence.

Calgary police said Crowchild Trail was to be closed Friday morning between 16th Avenue N.W. and 32nd Avenue N.W.  for several hours.

Calgary Police Service’s traffic reconstruction unit investigated and police asked the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the accident can contact Calgary police.

PoliceCollisionCPSCalgary TrafficSingle-Vehicle CollisionCalgary collisionCrowchild TrailCalgary Police ServicesTraffic Reconstruction Unit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

