Man dead after vehicle crashes into light post on Crowchild Trail

A person died in a single-vehicle collision on Crowchild Trail on Friday morning, Calgary police say.

Calgary police said that around 2 a.m., a driver was heading southbound when his vehicle hit a light pole and he was thrown from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating whether the man was wearing a seatbelt, speeding or under the influence.

Calgary police said Crowchild Trail was to be closed Friday morning between 16th Avenue N.W. and 32nd Avenue N.W. for several hours.

Calgary Police Service’s traffic reconstruction unit investigated and police asked the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the accident can contact Calgary police.