RCMP, Vancouver police on scene of serious incident in Richmond

A large police presence descended on a Richmond, B.C. neighbourhood Thursday evening amid reports of a possible shooting.
Police taped off an area near Blundell and Milner roads, and images from the scene showed what appeared to be a body beneath a yellow tarp.
Several neighbours said they heard what sounded like several popping sounds just before 6 p.m.
Multiple RCMP cruisers were on the scene and members of the Vancouver Police Department’s Gang Crime Unit were also observed.
A vehicle was also torched nearby, at the intersection of Blundell and Sidaway roads.
Police have yet to confirm any details about the deployment.
Victim in critical condition after brazen shooting at downtown Vancouver park
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Montreal mother, daughter killed in double-homicide, father’s body pulled from river
- Vehicle theft, robberies driving uptick in crime across Canada: StatCan
- Ottawa denies Bernardo transfer was due to Liberal law, points to Harper era
- Sign outside Quebec summer camp for Ukrainian kids defaced with pro-Russian graffiti
Comments