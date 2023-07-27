Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

RCMP, Vancouver police on scene of serious incident in Richmond

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 11:13 pm
Richmond RCMP and Vancouver police at the scene of an incident Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Richmond RCMP and Vancouver police at the scene of an incident Thursday evening. Shane MacKichan
A large police presence descended on a Richmond, B.C. neighbourhood Thursday evening amid reports of a possible shooting.

Police taped off an area near Blundell and Milner roads, and images from the scene showed what appeared to be a body beneath a yellow tarp.

Several neighbours said they heard what sounded like several popping sounds just before 6 p.m.

Multiple RCMP cruisers were on the scene and members of the Vancouver Police Department’s Gang Crime Unit were also observed.

A vehicle was also torched nearby, at the intersection of Blundell and Sidaway roads.

Police have yet to confirm any details about the deployment.

More on Crime
