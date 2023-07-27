RCMP, Vancouver police on scene of serious incident in Richmond

See more sharing options

A large police presence descended on a Richmond, B.C. neighbourhood Thursday evening amid reports of a possible shooting.

Police taped off an area near Blundell and Milner roads, and images from the scene showed what appeared to be a body beneath a yellow tarp.

Several neighbours said they heard what sounded like several popping sounds just before 6 p.m.

Multiple RCMP cruisers were on the scene and members of the Vancouver Police Department’s Gang Crime Unit were also observed.

A vehicle was also torched nearby, at the intersection of Blundell and Sidaway roads.

Police have yet to confirm any details about the deployment.

