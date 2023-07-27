Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man robbed, assaulted, confined after offering woman a ride

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 5:58 pm
Saskatoon police cruiser View image in full screen
Three people were arrested after a saskatoon man was robbed, assaulted and then held against his will on Wednesday. . File / Global News
Three people were arrested after a Saskatoon man was robbed, assaulted and then held against his will on Wednesday.

According to Saskatoon police, the 42-year-old man told them that a woman approached him in a business in the 100 block of 33rd Street West on Wednesday and asked for a ride.

The man drove her to 36th Street West where he said he was robbed and assaulted by a group of people.

He told police that the suspects then drove him to the 1500 block of Avenue F North and held him there.

Early in the morning on Thursday, the man was able to get to a business in the 1400 block of Idylwyld Drive North and call the police for help.

Police found the victim’s car in the WestView Place area where they arrested three suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Two women, 34, 31, and one man, 26, are charged with robbery, unlawful confinement and assault.

The 31-year-old woman is also charged with the possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsAssaultRobberyDrugsSaskatoon Crime
