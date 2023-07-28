Abandoned boat removal groups disappointed with B.C.’s rejection of funding request

Send this page to someone via email

Groups dedicated to removing abandoned vessels and debris from B.C.’s shores and waterways say they’re disappointed a recent grant application for cleanup was denied by the provincial government.

The Alouette River Management and Dead Boats Disposal societies want to remove eight to 10 derelict items from the Alouette River, a tributary of the Pitt River in the Fraser Valley where salmon spawn.

“It’s a relatively pristine watershed, the Alouette River watershed, and unfortunately the last kilometre of its existence before it drains into the Pitt River, it has to run this environmental gauntlet,” said Mark Caros, who sits on the board of directors at the Alouette River Management Society.

“My greatest concern is that for every boat you see, there’s going to be an engine, there’s going to be a fuel compartment, is going to be transmissions that are all full of fluid, that are eventually going to be escaping into the ecosystem.”

In May, the B.C. government announced an additional $25 million in funding for the Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative, which supports the projects of individuals, non-profits, local governments and First Nations that have expertise in marine debris cleanup or the removal of derelict vessels.

More than 1,500 tonnes of marine debris across over 4,600 kilometres have been removed to date, including 118 abandoned and derelict boats.

In an emailed statement, the Ministry of Environment did not address an application from the Alouette River Management or Dead Boats Disposal societies but said a merit-based assessment process was used, based on criteria outlined on the fund’s website.

“Given the limit on available funding and need to complete the project deliverables in 2023, not all the applicants were successful,” it wrote.

“Unsuccessful recipients were notified and offered debrief meetings to review strengths and opportunities for improvements ahead of the second application window in early 2024. All unsuccessful recipients scheduled debrief calls to discuss the application.”

According to the eligibility criteria, ghost gear beneath the surface is ineligible for funding, as are large floating structures. Derelict vessels must further be in the marine environment or the splash zone of the coastal environment, which includes storm log lines, dune grass, and salt marsh.

Applicants must also obtain owner consent or establish legal possession of vessels.

The Dead Boats Disposal Society has previously worked to clean abandoned vessels out from Gabriola Island, Cowichan Bay, Sooke Harbour, the Gorge Waterway and more.

Director John Roe said he takes this funding rejection “personally,” claiming he hasn’t received a satisfactory explanation for the refusal.

“You know, when I say I’m going to do something, I generally get it done, but this is really just grinding me to a halt,” he told Global News.

“We know that these boats contain, you know, very toxic (substances) to the environment … They’re full of garbage.”

Roe said he may assemble a team of volunteers or go door-knocking at large corporations for funds. The removal work ought to have started in March, he added, rather than kicking off in August.

Greta Borick-Cunningham, executive director of the Alouette River Management Society, said she’s still worried about the Pacific salmon — all five species — who use the river.

“Anything that adds to their distress in their migration … we want to do everything that we can to make their life cycle in the Alouette River as healthy as possible,” she explained.

“We just don’t want any of them struggling to exist in the habitat that is their home. The sooner it’s dealt with, the better.”

The Ministry of Environment, meanwhile, said all existing contacts will be notified of the next funding intake, which will have a longer application window, allowing interested parties more time to apply.