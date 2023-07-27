Death of man shot multiple times in Castle Downs ruled homicide

An autopsy conducted on a man found dead in a vehicle in north Edmonton Monday evening has ruled the death a homicide.
Edmonton police said Thursday that Shafeeq Khatab, 21, died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Several neighbours reported hearing gunshots just after 5 p.m. near 111th Street and 172nd Avenue.
Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said Tuesday that the suspects took off in a vehicle, heading south, but nobody had been arrested.
Detectives are still hopeful that dash camera footage will help the investigation.
Anyone with video taken in the area between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 24 is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone.
Investigators are also asking anyone with residential CCTV from that area over that time frame to contact police. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.
