Death of man shot multiple times in Castle Downs ruled homicide

An autopsy conducted on a man found dead in a vehicle in north Edmonton Monday evening has ruled the death a homicide.

Edmonton police said Thursday that Shafeeq Khatab, 21, died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Several neighbours reported hearing gunshots just after 5 p.m. near 111th Street and 172nd Avenue.

Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said Tuesday that the suspects took off in a vehicle, heading south, but nobody had been arrested.

Detectives are still hopeful that dash camera footage will help the investigation.

Anyone with video taken in the area between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 24 is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone.

Investigators are also asking anyone with residential CCTV from that area over that time frame to contact police. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.