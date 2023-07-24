Man dead after north Edmonton shooting Monday evening

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a shooting in north Edmonton on Monday evening.

According to Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Bill Clark, residents in the area of 172 Avenue and 111 Street reported gunshots being fired at around 5:30 p.m.

Clark said officers found the body of a dead man when they arrived.

Clark said the suspects fled south in a vehicle but nobody has been arrested. The sergeant said he did not have any details on the vehicle at this time.

Police do not have a motive for the attack and the incident is currently considered a “random shooting”, according to Clark.