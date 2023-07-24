Menu

Crime

Man dead after north Edmonton shooting Monday evening

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 10:10 pm
A man is dead after a shooting in north Edmonton on Monday, July 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A man is dead after a shooting in north Edmonton on Monday, July 24, 2023. Wes Rosa/Global News
A man is dead after a shooting in north Edmonton on Monday evening.

According to Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Bill Clark, residents in the area of 172 Avenue and 111 Street reported gunshots being fired at around 5:30 p.m.

Clark said officers found the body of a dead man when they arrived.

Clark said the suspects fled south in a vehicle but nobody has been arrested. The sergeant said he did not have any details on the vehicle at this time.

Police do not have a motive for the attack and the incident is currently considered a “random shooting”, according to Clark.

Edmonton police, Edmonton crime, Edmonton
