Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

2 Toronto teens charged, stolen vehicle recovered after armed robbery: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 1:45 pm
Police say a man was wounded in a stabbing at a Toronto subway station today. A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked in Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
Police say a man was wounded in a stabbing at a Toronto subway station today. A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked in Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. DPi
Two teens have been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, officers received a report of a “suspicious event” in the Keele Street and Rogers Road area.

Police said three male suspects in a stolen vehicle attended a pharmacy and entered while wearing masks.

Officers said one suspect pointed a firearm at the employee.

“The employee called police,” officers said in a news release. “The three suspects fled the area in a stolen vehicle.”

According to police, later on Wednesday, officers in York Region were investigating an unrelated matter involving the stolen vehicle.

Police said during the investigation, two males were taken into custody.

“The investigation revealed the two males were involved in the pharmacy robbery,” police allege.

According to police, a replica handgun and several other items of “evidentiary value” were seized.

Two 16-year-old boys from Toronto have been charged in connection with the incident.

They cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers are still looking for a third suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

