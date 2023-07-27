Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weapons seized, man charged after back-to-back Nanaimo gun incidents

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 1:07 pm
Nanaimo RCMP arrested three people and seized a modified flare gun and an airsoft pistol on Cavan Street on Mon. July 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP arrested three people and seized a modified flare gun and an airsoft pistol on Cavan Street on Mon. July 24, 2023. Handout/Nanaimo RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties confiscated two handguns and arrested three people after back-to-back, unrelated weapons calls on the same Nanaimo, B.C., street.

Police said the incidents took place between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday on Cavan Street near Highway 1.

The first involved a large fight, with reports of a person who had a suspected handgun. Nanaimo RCMP attended and found an airsoft pistol in a grocery bag, but said they couldn’t determine who owned it or whether it had been pointed at anyone or used in a threatening way.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said a 19-year-old was arrested at the scene on an outstanding warrant for assault causing bodily harm and taken into custody. A second man was arrested but later released.

Click to play video: 'Video shows alleged B.C. thieves stealing television from store'
Video shows alleged B.C. thieves stealing television from store

Two hours later, in the same area, officers were tipped off about a handgun in a vehicle.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They responded, removed its occupants and found a man in possession of a flare gun that was modified to fire 22-calibre bullets.

A 29-year-old man was charged with various firearms offences, including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace. He appeared in Nanaimo provincial court on Wednesday and has been remanded until next Monday, police said.

Both the flare gun and the airsoft pistol are slated to be destroyed, Nanaimo RCMP said.

More on Crime
Nanaimo RCMPNanaimo crimeNanaimo gun crimeNanaimo gun violenceNanaimo guns seizedNanaimo men chargedreplica guns Nanaimo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices