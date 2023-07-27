S&P/TSX composite inches lower in late Thursday morning trading, U.S. markets rise

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index inched lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by telecoms and utilities, while U.S. markets rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.34 points at 20,557.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.07 points at 35,554.19. The S&P 500 index was up 24.73 points at 4,591.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 167.69 points at 14,294.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.77 cents UScompared with 75.64 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.27 at US$80.05 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$25.40 at US$1,944.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents at US$3.86 a pound.