Fire

Small fire at Regina City Hall tent encampment doused ahead of council meeting

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 12:09 pm
A small fire was reported at the tent encampment outside City of Regina. The fire was contained by Regina Fire and there was minimal damage.
A small fire was reported at the tent encampment outside City of Regina. The fire was contained by Regina Fire and there was minimal damage. Global Regina still
A small fire at the Regina tent encampment was put out with minimal damage Thursday morning.

The fire occurred on the east side of the tent encampment and there is no reported damage to the City Hall building. However, the investigation is still underway.

Regina City Council is scheduled for a special meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. to consider a report of the City Hall tent encampment.

Global News will provide further updates on both the tent encampment fire and the special council meeting as details become available.

Regina emergency crews examine shelters after fire reported at encampment outside City Hall
