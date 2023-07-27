Small fire at Regina City Hall tent encampment doused ahead of council meeting

Send this page to someone via email

A small fire at the Regina tent encampment was put out with minimal damage Thursday morning.

The fire occurred on the east side of the tent encampment and there is no reported damage to the City Hall building. However, the investigation is still underway.

Regina City Council is scheduled for a special meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. to consider a report of the City Hall tent encampment.

Global News will provide further updates on both the tent encampment fire and the special council meeting as details become available.