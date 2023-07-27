Man in life-threatening condition after daylight stabbing in Toronto

See more sharing options

A man is in life-threatening condition after a daylight stabbing in Toronto Thursday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East in the city’s east end at 10:20 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

Paramedics said a second man was treated for minor injuries.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately released.

View image in full screen James Davidson / Global News

