Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after daylight stabbing in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 12:18 pm
Police tape is seen in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area on Thursday after a stabbing. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area on Thursday after a stabbing. James Davidson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in life-threatening condition after a daylight stabbing in Toronto Thursday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East in the city’s east end at 10:20 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

Paramedics said a second man was treated for minor injuries.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately released.

Man in life-threatening condition after daylight stabbing in Toronto - image View image in full screen
James Davidson / Global News

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto Stabbingdundas and coxwelldundas and coxwell stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices