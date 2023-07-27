Man in life-threatening condition after daylight stabbing in Toronto

A man is in life-threatening condition after a daylight stabbing in Toronto Thursday morning.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East in the city’s east end at 10:20 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
Paramedics said a second man was treated for minor injuries.
One person was taken into custody, police said.
Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately released.
