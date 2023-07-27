2 men arrested after robbery at LCBO in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have charged two people following a robbery at an LCBO in Vaughan.

Police said a liquor store near Weston Road and Fieldstone Drive was robbed just after noon on Monday.

Investigators allege a suspect had entered the LCBO and asked an employee for help to find some alcohol. The suspect then filled a bag and when the employee directed him to pay, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun a the employee and left the store, police said.

Police said the suspect then fled in a reportedly stolen silver Toyota before officers arrived.

Through an investigation, police said they were able to locate the suspect at an address in Toronto. Officers saw the suspect get out of the Toyota and into a Hyundai driven by another man, police said.

The pair were followed into Peel Region and arrested.

Police said they seized a replica firearm and drugs. Police also said the driver of the Hyundai was also wanted on an outstanding bench warrant for unrelated offences.

Harmonjot Singh, 28, a Toronto resident, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Inderjit Singh, 49, also a Toronto resident, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them.