Crime

2 men arrested after robbery at LCBO in Vaughan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 11:18 am
York police cruiser View image in full screen
File photo. A York Regional Police cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
York Regional Police say they have charged two people following a robbery at an LCBO in Vaughan.

Police said a liquor store near Weston Road and Fieldstone Drive was robbed just after noon on Monday.

Investigators allege a suspect had entered the LCBO and asked an employee for help to find some alcohol. The suspect then filled a bag and when the employee directed him to pay, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun a the employee and left the store, police said.

Police said the suspect then fled in a reportedly stolen silver Toyota before officers arrived.

Through an investigation, police said they were able to locate the suspect at an address in Toronto. Officers saw the suspect get out of the Toyota and into a Hyundai driven by another man, police said.

The pair were followed into Peel Region and arrested.

Trending Now

Police said they seized a replica firearm and drugs. Police also said the driver of the Hyundai was also wanted on an outstanding bench warrant for unrelated offences.

Harmonjot Singh, 28, a Toronto resident, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Inderjit Singh49, also a Toronto resident, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

