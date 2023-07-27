Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest 3 in RM of Mountain cocaine bust

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 11:21 am
Contraband seized by CREST officers. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by CREST officers. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people were arrested after Manitoba RCMP seized more than a kilogram of cocaine from a home in the RM of Mountain last week.

The RCMP’s crime reduction enforcement support team (CREST) searched the home July 21 as part of an ongoing investigation, and found the cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia and a firearm. A pair of 2023 vehicles were also seized as proceeds of crime, police said.

A 43-year-old man from the municipality was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply, while a 25-year-old from Swan River is also facing a possession for the purpose of trafficking charge. He was also the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants for assault and assault with a weapon.

Both are in custody, while a third man, 41, from Pine Creek First Nation, was released with an upcoming court date.

Story continues below advertisement

Local Swan River RCMP continue to investigate alongside CREST officers.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Manitoba law enforcement agencies net massive cocaine seizure'
Manitoba law enforcement agencies net massive cocaine seizure

 

More on Crime
RCMPManitoba RCMPCocainecrime in ManitobaSwan River RCMPcocaine seizedRM of Mountain
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices