Manitoba RCMP arrest 3 in RM of Mountain cocaine bust

Three people were arrested after Manitoba RCMP seized more than a kilogram of cocaine from a home in the RM of Mountain last week.

The RCMP’s crime reduction enforcement support team (CREST) searched the home July 21 as part of an ongoing investigation, and found the cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia and a firearm. A pair of 2023 vehicles were also seized as proceeds of crime, police said.

A 43-year-old man from the municipality was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply, while a 25-year-old from Swan River is also facing a possession for the purpose of trafficking charge. He was also the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants for assault and assault with a weapon.

Both are in custody, while a third man, 41, from Pine Creek First Nation, was released with an upcoming court date.

Local Swan River RCMP continue to investigate alongside CREST officers.