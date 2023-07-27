1 sent to hospital following west-end house fire in Peterborough

See more sharing options

One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in the west end of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to a structure fire reported on Tamblin Way.

Platoon chief Chris Davis said the home was filled with smoke. Crews quickly located a fire in the basement and extinguished it.

Davis said all occupants managed to evacuate the home safely.

However, one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Davis said the individual was later released.

Davis said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but is currently not deemed suspicious.

An early damage estimate is pegged at $200,000, he said.