Fire

E-bike battery blamed for Emily Park Road house fire in Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire damages Emily Park Road home in Kawartha Lakes'
Fire damages Emily Park Road home in Kawartha Lakes
No injuries were reported following a house fire on Emily Park Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday night.
No injuries were reported following a house fire east of Omemee, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday night.

According to Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Chief Terry Jones, around 8:10 p.m., crews responded to a house fire on Emily Park Road just south off Highway 7.

He said three people were in the home at the time and managed to get out safely.

Jones said a fire began in the garage and quickly spread to parts of the home.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be an e-bike battery that was being charged at the time and exploded.

An early damage estimate is pegged at $850,000, Jones said.

