E-bike battery blamed for Emily Park Road house fire in Kawartha Lakes

No injuries were reported following a house fire east of Omemee, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday night.
According to Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Chief Terry Jones, around 8:10 p.m., crews responded to a house fire on Emily Park Road just south off Highway 7.
He said three people were in the home at the time and managed to get out safely.
Jones said a fire began in the garage and quickly spread to parts of the home.
The cause of the fire has been determined to be an e-bike battery that was being charged at the time and exploded.
An early damage estimate is pegged at $850,000, Jones said.
