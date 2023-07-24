E-bike battery blamed for Emily Park Road house fire in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a house fire east of Omemee, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday night.

According to Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Chief Terry Jones, around 8:10 p.m., crews responded to a house fire on Emily Park Road just south off Highway 7.

He said three people were in the home at the time and managed to get out safely.

Jones said a fire began in the garage and quickly spread to parts of the home.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be an e-bike battery that was being charged at the time and exploded.

An early damage estimate is pegged at $850,000, Jones said.