51 firearms seized on Wolfe Island in OPP guns and gangs raids

OPP say they seized a large number of firearms on Wolfe Island, Ont., this week, leading to the arrest of one person and a warrant for another.

Leeds OPP, along with the OPP’s provincial joint-forces guns and gangs unit, executed two search warrants on the island across from Kingston, Ont., on July 24.

Police say the raids turned up 51 firearms, various prohibited devices, ammunition and two 3D printers.

Police arrested Paul McElligott, 60, of Frontenac Islands Township and charged him with various firearm offences, including manufacturing a prohibited firearm and nine counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

OPP have also issued an arrest warrant for James McElligott, 24, of Frontenac Islands Township, who is believed to be currently in British Columbia.

“While there is no threat to public safety at this time, people are advised not to approach this suspect if seen, and to call police immediately,” OPP said in a statement.

James is already on probation for previous firearms-related charges, OPP said.

Although there has recently been Outlaws MC activity in eastern Ontario, namely a shooting in Cornwall and an arson investigation at the biker gang’s clubhouse in Brockville, OPP said the Wolfe Island investigation is unrelated.