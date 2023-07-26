Menu

Canada

Deputy chief Dean Rae named interim police chief in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 5:13 pm
Regina deputy chief Dean Rae has been named the interim chief of police. View image in full screen
Regina deputy chief Dean Rae has been named the interim chief of police. Global News file image
Deputy chief Dean Rae will serve as interim police chief in Regina starting Aug. 1.

Rae’s temporary assignment comes on the heels of former Regina police chief Evan Bray’s retirement. Rae will serve while the Regina Police Service searches for a permanent leader.

Rae has served over 30 years with the Regina police and has held the role of deputy chief since 2014.

Rae has held several roles with Regina police, including patrol, criminal investigations division, watch commander, north district administration, criminal investigation administration and the executive officer.

An independent firm is currently in the hiring process for a new chief, but police say it could take several months. Rae will remain in the role until a new chief is selected.

Bray had been in the position for seven years, before retiring at the end of June.

