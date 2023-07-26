4 charged after automotive store break-ins reported across the Toronto area

Send this page to someone via email

Police charged four people in connection with several break-and-enters at automotive stores in the Toronto area.

Peel Regional Police allege the suspects were involved in “numerous” break-and-enters involving car part shops and believe they were involved in illegal street racing rings.

Police said on Wednesday, search warrants were executed across the Greater Toronto Area by police in Peel Region, in York Region and in Toronto.

“Numerous stolen items from the break-ins were recovered, and two vehicles were seized due to driving offences,” police said in a news release.

Officers said a 27-year-old man from Bowmanville, a 26-year-old man from Brampton, a 20-year-old man from Brampton, and a 22-year-old woman from Bowmanville are all facing charges.