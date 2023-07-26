2 young teens stabbed after basketball game turns violent: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson, Man., say they arrested a teen boy after two other youths were stabbed on Tuesday evening.

At 7 p.m., police went to Thompson Drive for reports of a stabbing. Police say several teens were playing basketball when a fight occurred that ended with one boy stabbing two other boys.

The victims, 14 and 16, were taken to hospital with serious injuries and police say the 14-year-old is facing life-altering injuries.

Police say the suspect also bear-sprayed a group of youths before running away.

Officers found the suspect a short distance away and he was arrested without incident. A knife and bear spray were seized from his possession.

A 14-year-old boy from Thompson has been arrested and charged. He remains in custody.

RCMP continues to investigate.