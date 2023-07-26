Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 young teens stabbed after basketball game turns violent: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 3:22 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Thompson, Man., say they arrested a teen boy after two other youths were stabbed on Tuesday evening.

At 7 p.m., police went to Thompson Drive for reports of a stabbing. Police say several teens were playing basketball when a fight occurred that ended with one boy stabbing two other boys.

The victims, 14 and 16, were taken to hospital with serious injuries and police say the 14-year-old is facing life-altering injuries.

Police say the suspect also bear-sprayed a group of youths before running away.

Trending Now

Officers found the suspect a short distance away and he was arrested without incident. A knife and bear spray were seized from his possession.

A 14-year-old boy from Thompson has been arrested and charged. He remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continues to investigate.

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPManitobaManitoba RCMPRural CrimeThompsonYouth CrimeThompson ManitobaThompson stabbingThompson basketball game stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices