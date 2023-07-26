Social campaign aimed at keeping Manitoba youth out of gangs

Manitoba law enforcement organizations are hoping a social media video campaign will help keep young people across the province out of gangs.

The new project, launched by community-building group The Link and funded by Manitoba Justice and the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police, kicked off its campaign Wednesday on platforms like Instagram, SnapChat, TikTok and Facebook.

The videos use a video game style and are aimed at teaching teens the myths and realities of gang life, as well as giving them a “potential lifeline” to get off the streets if they want to leave a gang.

They touch on a variety of elements of gang activity, from guns to drugs to sexual exploitation.

“We recognize the need for this message to reach youth across the province. It is so important for young people to know there are resources available designed to help them safely leave gang life,” said Kerri Irvin-Ross, CEO of The Link.

“When they’re in it, they feel like there’s no way out. We want to assure youth that there is a way out and we’re here to help.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When they're in it, they feel like there's no way out. We want to assure youth that there is a way out and we're here to help."

Irvin-Ross said the campaign was developed with the help of reformed gang members as well as police anti-gang officers in order to give it a realistic, authentic feel.

“Our hope is that the messages will resonate with youth and that these efforts will result in texts for help,” said Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP.

“Every day, youth throughout our province are faced with scenarios just like these. But we know the ultimate results of gang life are devastating – and most often lead to victimization, jail time or even death.”

A second campaign cycle is set to launch in early October and run for seven weeks.