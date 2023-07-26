S&P/TSX composite ticks up in late morning trading Wednesday, U.S. markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index ticked up in late-morning trading as broad gains outweighed a pullback in technology stocks, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.33 points at 20,570.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.53 points at 35,458.60. The S&P 500 index was down 9.71 points at 4,557.75, while the Nasdaq composite was down 66.69 points at 14,077.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.70 cents UScompared with 75.85 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was up seven cents at US$79.70 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.66 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$8.20 at US$1,971.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$3.91 a pound.