Woman in critical condition after being pulled from Brampton house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman has critical injuries after she was pulled from a home in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Peregrine Grove and Philosophers Trail, near Bovaird Drive and Torbram Road, at around 8:50 a.m. for reports of a residential fire.

Police said a woman was found unconscious inside the home.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, paramedics told Global News.

Police said there are no evacuations in the area. Brampton fire officials said the fire is under control.

Firefighters are currently operating at a residential fire in the area of Bovaird Drive East and Professors Lake Parkway. One patient removed by @BramptonFireES firefighters and now in care of @Peel_Paramedics. Fire is under control. ^NR @BPFFA1068 pic.twitter.com/v21mAM7reZ — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) July 26, 2023

Story continues below advertisement