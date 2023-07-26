Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Woman in critical condition after being pulled from Brampton house fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 10:28 am
Firefighters outside a house fire in Brampton on July 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters outside a house fire in Brampton on July 26, 2023. Brampton Fire / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say a woman has critical injuries after she was pulled from a home in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Peregrine Grove and Philosophers Trail, near Bovaird Drive and Torbram Road, at around 8:50 a.m. for reports of a residential fire.

Police said a woman was found unconscious inside the home.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, paramedics told Global News.

Police said there are no evacuations in the area. Brampton fire officials said the fire is under control.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Toronto
peel regional policeBramptonBrampton FireBrampton house firefire bramptonPeregrine GrovePhilosophers Trail
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices