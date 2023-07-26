Woman in critical condition after being pulled from Brampton house fire

Peel Regional Police say a woman has critical injuries after she was pulled from a home in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Peregrine Grove and Philosophers Trail, near Bovaird Drive and Torbram Road, at around 8:50 a.m. for reports of a residential fire.
Police said a woman was found unconscious inside the home.
She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, paramedics told Global News.
Police said there are no evacuations in the area. Brampton fire officials said the fire is under control.
