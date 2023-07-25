Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Red Deer and Lacombe counties

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Red Deer County and Lacombe County on Tuesday evening.
According to the alert, ECCC said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie-size hail and heavy rain.
Affected areas include:
- Lacombe County near Clive, Alix and Mirror
- Red Deer County near Elnora, Lousana and Delburne
- Red Deer County near Pine Lake
Trending Now
As of 7:44 p.m., the thunderstorm is located 15 km west of Delburne and is moving east at 20 km/h.
ECCC advised residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
Comments