Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Red Deer and Lacombe counties

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 10:11 pm
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary and surrounding areas of Rocky View County, including Cochrane on Tuesday, July 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary and surrounding areas of Rocky View County, including Cochrane on Tuesday, July 17, 2023. Global News
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Red Deer County and Lacombe County on Tuesday evening.

According to the alert, ECCC said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie-size hail and heavy rain.

Affected areas include:

  • Lacombe County near Clive, Alix and Mirror
  • Red Deer County near Elnora, Lousana and Delburne
  • Red Deer County near Pine Lake
As of 7:44 p.m., the thunderstorm is located 15 km west of Delburne and is moving east at 20 km/h.

ECCC advised residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

