Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Red Deer and Lacombe counties

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Red Deer County and Lacombe County on Tuesday evening.

According to the alert, ECCC said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie-size hail and heavy rain.

Affected areas include:

Lacombe County near Clive, Alix and Mirror

Red Deer County near Elnora, Lousana and Delburne

Red Deer County near Pine Lake

As of 7:44 p.m., the thunderstorm is located 15 km west of Delburne and is moving east at 20 km/h.

ECCC advised residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.