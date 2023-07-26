Regina Youth League wins prestigious award

It came as a surprise and a shock to Mike Thomas when Regina Flag Football League, which he has had a hand in since 2007, was recognized over the weekend as the NFL’s Flag Football League of the Year.

The Regina Flag Football League, which at its inception had just 75 kids signed up, and has grown to well over 5,000 kids per year, was presented the award in Atlanta, Ga.

The Regina league won the award over leagues in some major U.S. centres like Los Angeles, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and the Carolinas.

For Thomas, whose title can be construed as “League Convener,” it was “surreal to be up for the same award as leagues that have some big names backing them, such as Matt Leinart, people like Tyreek Hill, and some groups out of Arizona that have some dollars that have been given to them by the Arizona Cardinals, as well as some groups out of Seattle.”

Thomas said the award is shared amongst all of the people that make the league the well-oiled machine that it is.

“When you have really good people who have been involved with the program, that’s allowed for the experience for these kids to have been one that is enjoyable. And once you’re a parent and your child is having fun with something and you find good value in that, you’ll look to return each year,” Thomas said.

One of the community members involved with the league is Mat Nesbitt.

Nesbitt is a former linebacker with the Regina Rams and is now a coach and parent in the league.

He helps to organize the coaches in the Lumsden and Regina Beach areas, and his oldest son Sayer has played in the RYFFL since the age of five.

Nesbitt said the award is befitting of the work that Thomas puts in behind the scenes.

“Even talking to some people out here in Lumsden where this was their first experience in the league, then they showed up and saw how well it was run, it’s a well-deserved award,” Nesbitt said.

One of the main draws for Nesbitt that keeps him coming back annually, is the familiarity and friendly competition.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve lined up on the sideline in flag and coached against somebody that I used to play against in Regina Minor Football. That’s how tight the football community is in Regina. Despite it being such a big league, it’s a small city,” Nesbitt said.

For Thomas, the part that makes him the happiest is seeing former Regina Rams and Thunder players growing up and returning to the league, having become parents in the process.

“All these guys when you all were playing, came and coached — Tyler Hogan, Mike Kerr, Steve Hansen, the list goes on — you were young guys and brought that energy, but then now come back with your own kids. That is the most beautiful thing that I can see,” Thomas said.

Despite winning the award, Thomas doesn’t plan to rest on his laurels, saying that there are always ways to improve.

And he also said to be on the lookout for some exciting new ventures in the near future.