RCMP continue search for missing Portage la Prairie man, more than one year after disappearance

RCMP are still trying to figure out what happened to a Portage la Prairie man who went missing more than 15 months ago.

Shawn Miness was last seen on April 21, 2022 at his home on Tupper Street in Portage.

He is described as 6 feet, and around 190 pounds with very short dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.