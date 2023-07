See more sharing options

A collision on Wye Road between Brentwood Boulevard and Ash Street shut down traffic Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release issued just before 4 p.m., RCMP said officers were on scene investigating.

They also said traffic is being re-routed “out of the area.”

RCMP did not say how many vehicles were involved, which lanes of traffic were affected or if any injuries were reported.

More to come.