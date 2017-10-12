RCMP respond to serious crash at Wye Road east of Edmonton
Emergency crews were called to a serious crash between Edmonton and Sherwood Park Thursday evening.
It happened near Anthony Henday Drive and Wye Road at around 6 p.m.
Several RCMP vehicles as well as a tow truck were at the scene.
A yellow tarp was covering a damaged vehicle on the grass median near a light post in between lanes.
Details of the crash or the nature of injuries have not been released.
— More to come…
