October 12, 2017 10:33 pm

RCMP respond to serious crash at Wye Road east of Edmonton

By Web Producer  Global News

Police on scene at a serious crash off Anthony Henday Drive and Wye Road on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

Eric Beck, Global News
Emergency crews were called to a serious crash between Edmonton and Sherwood Park Thursday evening.

It happened near Anthony Henday Drive and Wye Road at around 6 p.m.

Several RCMP vehicles as well as a tow truck were at the scene.

A yellow tarp was covering a damaged vehicle on the grass median near a light post in between lanes.

Details of the crash or the nature of injuries have not been released.

— More to come…

Global News