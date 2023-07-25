Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Ridership on new bus route to Regina airport is moving in right direction

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 6:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Ridership on bus route to Regina airport is moving in right direction'
Ridership on bus route to Regina airport is moving in right direction
It's been two months since Regina launched the airport bus service and the city reports it's doing well. Moosa Imran sat down with Regina Transit to discuss the route's success and future.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Since the City of Regina launched a bus transportation program to the airport, the number of riders has only gone up.

The city launched the bus service on May 8 and said there are now between 50 to 60 rides on that route each day.

“Which is really good for a route that just started two months ago,” said Nathan Luhning, Regina Transit’s manager of transit administration. “We want to see that continue to grow and we expect that will hit 100 rides per day over the course of a year.”

Regina Transit held discussions with the Regina Airport Authority on scheduling and determined that busses should run from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to midnight, with varying schedules — at least for now.

“It’s starting at these hours now but as we see ridership grow and the city grow, we’ll see service increase to meet that demand,” Luhning said.

Story continues below advertisement

Justin Reeves of the Regina Airport Authority said he hasn’t seen the numbers from the city on what ridership has been like but he does know there are a number of employees around the airport who say they enjoy the bus service and use it as a way to get to and from the airport.

“Sadly, our airport is a 24/7 operation and busses don’t run always 24/7,” Reeves said. “So, it’s not necessarily an option all the time for everyone, but especially for the hundreds of employees that work on the grounds of the airport. It’s especially good for them.”

The airport authority said flight demand this summer has been busy and there has been a big increase in capacity from the airlines.

Trending Now

“We are seeing that most of the planes are very, very full,” Reeves said. “We’re seeing … the biggest amount of planes and seats coming into the market. And what that’s meant is actually pretty reasonable prices, especially when we look compared to last year.”

Riders can view bus schedules and routes for services to the Regina International Airport on the Regina Transit website.

Click to play video: 'New Regina Transit route from downtown to airport now available'
New Regina Transit route from downtown to airport now available
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsCity of ReginaRegina AirportBus Serviceregina international airportRegina transportation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices