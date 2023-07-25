B.C. teacher loses licence after inappropriate student relationship

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. teacher who struck up an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable student was dealt a lifetime ban from his profession, according to a consent resolution agreement published this week.

B.C.’s Commissioner for Teacher Regulation offered a summary of the misconduct that led to the teacher losing his career Tuesday, but the document published online did not offer information on the teacher’s name or the school district in which he taught.

That was withheld to protect the identity of the student who was “harmed, abused or exploited.”

According to the document, in March 2019, the school district where the teacher worked reported that it had learned that the teacher had communicated with a minor on an online dating site, and failed to identify himself as a teacher.

The teacher then went on to develop an inappropriately close relationship with the student which included exchanging photos with them, meeting alone in, among other areas, a vehicle, and discussing personal information and sexual activity.

The teacher also paid the student to do some work for him.

In 2019, the district suspended the teacher but the cancellation of his licence and a lifetime ban from the profession came later when the matter was kicked up to the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

Upon deciding a penalty for what’s been deemed professional misconduct and conduct unbecoming, the commissioner ordered a cancellation of the man’s teaching licence and a lifetime ban was most appropriate.

“The teacher fostered an inappropriate relationship with (the student) knowing that (the student was) a vulnerable minor,” the commissioner said.

“The teacher failed to maintain appropriate boundaries with a minor, in a manner that undermined the public’s confidence in the dignity and integrity of the profession.”

The document indicated that the teacher also tried to interfere with the district’s investigation by lying and causing others to lie on his behalf.