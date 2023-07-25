Calgary man charged with attempted murder in Surrey, B.C. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Surrey, B.C., earlier this year.

The April 17 attack unfolded just after 4 p.m.in the Newton neighbourhood near 76th Avenue and 48 Street.

At the time, police said the victim was shot inside a vehicle, and that a white van was seen fleeing the scene.

Police also said they were probing the discovery of a torched vehicle, also a white van, found near 69th Avenue and 147th Street as potentially connected to the attack.

View image in full screen A burned vehicle is seen near 147th Street and 69th Avenue shortly after RCMP received reports of shots fired at a vehicle near 76th Avenue and 148th Street in Surrey, B.C. on Mon. April 17, 2023. Credit: Shane MacKichan

The victim was treated in hospital, but survived.

On Tuesday, Surrey RCMP said 19-year-old Akoch Piot of Calgary was charged with attempted murder, arson, discharging a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Piot was arrested in Calgary last week, and has since been transferred to British Columbia to face trial.