Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man charged with attempted murder in Surrey, B.C. shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 3:55 pm
Surrey RCMP officers respond to reports of a shooting near 76th Avenue and 148th Street on Mon. April 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP officers respond to reports of a shooting near 76th Avenue and 148th Street on Mon. April 17, 2023. Credit: Shane MacKichan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Alberta man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Surrey, B.C., earlier this year.

The April 17 attack unfolded just after 4 p.m.in the Newton neighbourhood near 76th Avenue and 48 Street.

At the time, police said the victim was shot inside a vehicle, and that a white van was seen fleeing the scene.

Police also said they were probing the discovery of a torched vehicle, also a white van, found near 69th Avenue and 147th Street as potentially connected to the attack.

A burned vehicle is seen near 147th Street and 69th Avenue shortly after RCMP received reports of shots fired at a vehicle near 76th Avenue and 148th Street in Surrey, B.C. on Mon. April 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A burned vehicle is seen near 147th Street and 69th Avenue shortly after RCMP received reports of shots fired at a vehicle near 76th Avenue and 148th Street in Surrey, B.C. on Mon. April 17, 2023. Credit: Shane MacKichan
Click to play video: 'Political Panel: Getting tough on criminals and money laundering'
Political Panel: Getting tough on criminals and money laundering

The victim was treated in hospital, but survived.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Surrey RCMP said 19-year-old Akoch Piot of Calgary was charged with attempted murder, arson, discharging a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Piot was arrested in Calgary last week, and has since been transferred to British Columbia to face trial.

 

More on Crime
ShootingSurreyCalgaryArsonAttempted MurderSurrey crimeSurrey shootingGun Crime19-year-old chargedCalgary man chargedSurrey chargesSurrey shooting chargesAkoch PiotAkoch Piot charges
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices