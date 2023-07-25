Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Part of Montreal’s Chinatown neighbourhood receives Quebec heritage status

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2023 3:28 pm
Quebec has designated Montreal's Chinatown neighbourhood a provincial heritage site, thus protecting the area from significant changes. People stroll along Montreal's Chinatown on Monday, May 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Quebec has designated Montreal's Chinatown neighbourhood a provincial heritage site, thus protecting the area from significant changes. People stroll along Montreal's Chinatown on Monday, May 31, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec has designated Montreal’s Chinatown neighbourhood a provincial heritage site, protecting nine buildings in the district from demolition or significant alteration without permission.

The province says the new designation protects the “institutional core” of the city’s Chinatown, including a 19th-century school building and a former cigar factory.

Quebec’s Culture Department says the neighbourhood bears significant markers of Montreal’s more-than-century-old Chinese community, such as the stone arch at the western entrance of the district.

Click to play video: 'Montreal unveils new outdoor exhibitions it hopes will revitalize Chinatown'
Montreal unveils new outdoor exhibitions it hopes will revitalize Chinatown
Story continues below advertisement

Members of Montreal’s Chinese community have for years lobbied the city and province to protect the neighbourhood, which is among many Chinatowns across North America that have been threatened by gentrification.

Trending Now

Work to officially bestow the heritage label on Montreal’s Chinatown has been ongoing since January 2022.

That year, Montreal announced Chinatown would become its first neighbourhood to receive a city-designated status recognizing its historic value.

More on Canada
Montreal chinatownmontreal chinese communityMontreal Chinatown heritage statusMontreal Chinatown provincial heritage siteMontreal Chinese community historyProvincial heritage siteQuebec's Culture Department
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices