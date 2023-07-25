Police release details of man connected to break-ins at 8 Cambridge auto shops

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and photo of a man suspected in eight break-ins in Cambridge over the past month.

Police say a warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Adam Taplin. He is being described as being five-feet-six-inches tall and approximately 150 lbs., with light brown hair and a tattoo on his right upper arm.

If anyone has any information about the suspect’s whereabouts, police are asking them to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Earlier this month, police issued a warning to auto repair shops in Cambridge to take safety precautions after break-ins which were believed to be targeted.

In one incident, officers were dispatched to a shop on Eagle Street after an alarm had been set off on June 29 at around 3:20 a.m.

When police arrived, they found that someone had broken into the business by cutting through a fence before smashing a window. The person made off with cash.

In another incident, police say someone broke into an auto shop near Industrial Road and Bishop Street at around 3 a.m. on July 10 by smashing a window. They then left with cash.