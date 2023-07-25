Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, suffers cardiac arrest during workout

Send this page to someone via email

Bronny James, Lebron James‘ eldest son, suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California on Monday, The Athletic reports.

In a statement provided to the outlet Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the James family said the 18-year-old freshman basketball player was treated in the intensive care unit before being released to general care.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement began.

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The statement concluded with LeBron and his wife Savannah thanking USC medical and athletic staff for their “incredible work and dedication” to the safety of their athletes.

Bronny had recently committed to play basketball at USC and it’s been expected that he’ll follow his dad’s footsteps to the NBA. He is easily one of the most hyped up-and-coming players.

View image in full screen Bronny James, son of LeBron James, reacts after the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

LeBron, 38, has previously said he’d like to play alongside his son. Last year the LA Laker said he’d “do whatever it takes” to play with Bronny for one year.

“My last year will be with my son. Wherever Bronny’s at, that’s where I’ll be,” he told The Athletic at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not about the money at that point.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.