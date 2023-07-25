‘Disrespectful to our firefighters’: Vernon man fined for King Edward bonfire

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., man learned an expensive lesson when he lit a bonfire in Coldstream, though RCMP caution it could have been much worse.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday the large fire on King Edward Forest Service road in Coldstream was spotted and prompted reaction from Coldstream Fire Department and the RCMP.

Approximately five kilometres up the forest service road, a group of people were found to be having a large bonfire, which fire crews extinguished.

One of the individuals received a $1,150 fine under Section 10(4) of the Wildfire Act for failing to comply with a fire restriction, Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP said.

“Restrictions on open fires are in place for a reason and need to be taken seriously,” Terleski said in a statement.

“With wildfires burning across the province, it’s disappointing and frustrating to have to deal with careless behaviour like this. Not only does it put lives and property in danger, but It’s disrespectful to our firefighters who are right now, putting themselves at risk every day, battling these fires and doing their best to keep our communities safe. ”

Terleski added that the last thing firefighters need is to have to divert essential resources to fight another fire because someone wanted to have a bonfire.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for it,” he said.

With the fire index sitting at extreme, police are urging residents to exercise caution and be fire smart.

“It can happen in a blink of an eye and only takes one spark to ignite a wildfire,” Terleski said.

“Be conscious of your activities and do everything you can to prevent starting a fire. Adhere to the burning restrictions, dispose of cigarettes properly, and never leave any type of flame or fire unattended.”

Penalties for contravening the Wildfire Act can include:

