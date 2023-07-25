Man, 36, arrested after attempted vehicle robbery at Kingston Loblaws: polcie

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont., police have charged a 36-year-old man for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle at knifepoint from at a local grocery store.

Police say around 8:30 p.m., they received reports of a man inside the Kingston Centre Loblaws holding a knife and bleeding. They say the wounds were self-inflicted.

Pictures from the scene following the incident show the elevator inside Loblaws taped off, with blood on the grocery store floor near the elevator.

View image in full screen Dominic Christian Owens

According to police, when the man left the store, he approached a woman in the parking lot and attempted to take her car while he was still holding the knife.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was unsuccessful and then ran towards the intersection of Princess Street and Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard.

Police say officers caught up to the man at the intersection, who then allegedly began brandishing his knife. The officers then drew their weapons, commanding the man to stop, but he allegedly ignored those commands and fled.

The man was then chased to the Peachtree Plaza, where an officer fired a conducted energy weapon. causing the man to then drop the knife.

Police say the man continued to resist arrest, minorly injuring two officers.

The man was sent to hospital, and upon his release, police say he will be charged with robbery, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and resisting arrest.

Loblaws has yet to respond to a request for comment.