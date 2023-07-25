Conservatives win seat in Calgary Heritage following federal byelection: preliminary results

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative MP-elect Shuvaloy Majumdar has secured a seat in the House of Commons following the federal byelection in Calgary Heritage on Monday.

According to preliminary results from Elections Canada, Majumdar secured the seat for the Conservative Party with 15,803 votes, or 65.5 per cent of the votes, while Liberal candidate Elliot Weinstein came in second with 3,463 votes.

Majumdar is a former policy adviser to former prime minister Stephen Harper and former Conservative foreign minister John Baird. He currently works with Harper’s international consulting firm.

New Democrat candidate Gurmit Bhachu received 3,425 votes, while Maverick Party candidate Dan Irving received 141 votes.

Green Party candidate Ravenmoon Crocker received 416 votes, while People’s Party of Canada candidate Kelly Lorencz received 649 votes.

Around 28.83 per cent of registered voters in Calgary Heritage voted in the byelection. However, official results may be different from preliminary results, Elections Canada said.

The byelection was called on June 18, months after former Conservative MP Bob Benzen retired from politics at the end of 2022. Benzen made the announcement in October last year, calling his service “an honour and a privilege.”

Benzen won the April 2017 byelection after Harper retired in 2016.

— with files from Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press.