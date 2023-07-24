Menu

Crime

Nanaimo soccer community mourns man killed in crash with suspected drunk driver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 9:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo’s soccer community mourns a driver of the sport'
Nanaimo’s soccer community mourns a driver of the sport
WATCH: The soccer community in Nanaimo, B.C., is mourning the death of Reid Davidson, who died after a fiery crash last week with a suspected impaired driver. He was the administrative lead of the local soccer club, and his impact was felt far beyond the pitch. Kylie Stanton reports.
Nanaimo, B.C.’s, soccer community is mourning one of their own, who died after a crash with a suspected drunk driver last Wednesday.

Reid Davidson, 24, was driving his Toyota Yaris around 10 p.m. when he was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on the Nanaimo Parkway. Davidson died on Friday.

Davidson worked as the administrative lead and member services administration for the Nanaimo United soccer club.

Click to play video: 'B.C. driver sentenced for driving bus drunk'
B.C. driver sentenced for driving bus drunk

The organization has dedicated its remaining regular season games to him, and on Sunday held a moment of silence at centre field for him ahead of their match against North Vancouver’s Altitude FC.

“I don’t know that you could have done it any better. I know the family and some of his friends will still have a long way to go, but for us as a community it was definitely an important step in the grieving process,” said Jason Coates, executive director of Nanaimo United and operations director for Nanaimo FC.

“The energy was very warm. It was a difficult day but I think almost everybody (who) was in attendance knew why we were there.”

Coates said Davidson had worked for the club for about three years, where he played an important role in building up the new organization.

He said the 24-year-old and had impressed everyone he met with his genuine warmth, “his way with people and just what a genuine nice guy he was.”

Click to play video: 'Video shows vehicle with missing tire on Vancouver Island highway'
Video shows vehicle with missing tire on Vancouver Island highway

Davidson is also being remembered for his skill on the pitch. Davidson played soccer for Vancouver Island University’s men’s team, and recently led the Nanaimo United Division 2 men’s team to the league title in February with a clutch play in the final game.

“I’d never seen him take a penalty before,” Coates said.

Trending Now

“He was standing ready with his head down, he wasn’t looking at the ball … he waits until the whistle goes and until the last minute and then he lifts his head and slotted the penalty into the right corner I think it was and won the Div. 2 title for the Nanaimo Div. 2 men.”

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Summer CounterAttack Campaign'
Traffic Tips: Summer CounterAttack Campaign

The fatal crash crash happened on the Nanaimo Parkway near the Cedar Overpass, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Police were already in the area looking for the suspect vehicle which had been reported driving erratically.

“The other driver had run from the scene. He was located by our police dog services and other members. He was also in medical distress, he was taken to hospital where he still remains,” Nanaimo RCMP R/Const. Gary O’Brien told Global News.

“At this point we are looking at possible charges of impaired driving causing death, there could be secondary charges as well. That’s based on the evidence gathered so far.”

The 59-year-old suspect has not been identified, as prosecutors have yet to approve charges.

O’Brien said police are still looking for witnesses, along with any dash camera video of the suspect driving before the crash.

CrashCollisionFatal CrashFatal CollisionSoccerImpaired DriverImpaired Driving Causing DeathDrunk driversuspected drunk driverreid davidsonnanaimo FCnanaimo united
