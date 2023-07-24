Manitoba RCMP to return to northern community to search for man presumed dead

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’re continuing to look into the disappearance of a Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation man two years after he first disappeared.

The disappearance of 22-year-old Rico Linklater, who was last seen in October of 2021, is considered a homicide investigation by RCMP and despite extensive searches, more than 175 interviews, and canvassing the community, police are still at a loss.

Efforts by an underwater recovery team to find evidence have also proven fruitless.

Police said Monday that the RCMP’s major crime services will be returning to the community to further the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

