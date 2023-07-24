Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP to return to northern community to search for man presumed dead

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 3:28 pm
Rico Linklater was last seen in October of 2021.
Rico Linklater was last seen in October of 2021. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say they’re continuing to look into the disappearance of a Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation man two years after he first disappeared.

The disappearance of 22-year-old Rico Linklater, who was last seen in October of 2021, is considered a homicide investigation by RCMP and despite extensive searches, more than 175 interviews, and canvassing the community, police are still at a loss.

Efforts by an underwater recovery team to find evidence have also proven fruitless.

Police said Monday that the RCMP’s major crime services will be returning to the community to further the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks'
Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks

 

Advertisement
Related News
RCMPmissing personManitoba RCMPMissing ManHomicide InvestigationNelson House RCMPRico Linklater
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices