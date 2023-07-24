B.C. to create new policing standards for sexual assault, boost support services

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is creating new policing standards for the treatment of sexual assault survivors with the goal of improving oversight and sensitivity during the investigation process.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth made the announcement Monday along with Kelli Paddon, parliamentary secretary for gender equity. Paddon also unveiled more than $6.6 million in funding for 68 new community-based support programs across the province.

“It’s crucial that survivors are treated fairly when they decide to report a sexual assault to police,” Farnworth said.

“We know that too many survivors choose not to report sexual assaults — they are concerned that they will not be believed, that they will face victim-blaming, or they distrust the criminal justice system.”

The new policing standards will apply to all police forces across B.C., and see officers partner with victim services workers to consider each survivor’s unique needs when they first report the assault.

Police investigations will further receive supervisory oversight to ensure they are “responsive, trauma-informed and impartial,” the ministry said.

Closed cases, it added, will be reviewed to improve training and future investigations. The new standards will take effect in 2024, giving police services and their boards time to implement the requirements.

“The new standards will make sexual assault investigations more effective and help survivors get the justice that they deserve,” Farnworth explained.

“The new policing standards will help avoid further harm to survivors during the investigation and connect them to appropriate services.”

According to Statistics Canada, there were 34,242 police-reported sexual assaults in the country in 2021 — an 18-per cent increase from 2020 and the highest rate since 1996. In B.C., those assaults increased by 15 per cent in the same timeframe.

Paddon said women, girls, sex workers, members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, people with disabilities, and those experiencing poverty or homelessness are most at risk, along with Indigenous and other racialized people.

“We also know that the impacts of sexual assault and gender-based violence go beyond the survivors themselves. They affect loved ones, families and entire communities,” she said. “It’s for these people that we’re all here today.”

Paddon said 56 service providers will deliver the 68 new sexual assault service programs announced Monday. Another five regional sexual assault centres are also expected to open and house wraparound services later this year.

Darcy Paul, a sexual violence response worker with the Stó:lō Service Agency, said funding recently received by the agency is helping train more than 150 people in sexual violence response — including how to support survivors who come forward. Sixty-nine per cent of those who took part also disclosed they had been sexually harmed too, Paul added.

“Sexual violence is an act of power and control and we offered that power and control back to the ones that were harmed. We’re so grateful and everything that we do, we do spirit-first,” Paul said.

“It’s a little bit of difference in what we do … we’re able to create and cultivate safe spaces for individuals that are coming forward, but also train them to cultivate safe spaces for the individuals they are supporting.”

According to Family Services of Greater Vancouver, a “trauma-informed, trust-based approach” is critical to supporting sexual assault survivors both in their healing journeys, and as they wade through the justice system. Funding received by the organization through Monday’s announcement will go toward pairing one of its victim support workers with the Vancouver Police Department’s sex crimes unit to support up to 40 adult complainants each year.

“A high degree of commitment and time for trust-building is necessary to respond to the needs of each survivor, based on their unique intersectionality, their level of risk and their level of marginalization,” said Cheryl Melder, program director for family, trauma and victim supports.

“It is a tailored approach that each survivor deserves.”

Earlier this year, Atira Women’s Resource Society staff surveyed 50 women living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. One hundred per cent of them reported not feeling safe, and being subjected to violence including sexual assaults.

Monday’s pot comes with over $976,000 in funds for eight service providers in the Vancouver Coastal region. Eleven providers in the Fraser will receive more than $1.3 million, while 11 on Vancouver Island receive close to $1.4 million.

Ten providers in the Okanagan-Kootenays will get $1.1 million, and about the same amount will be divided between 11 providers in B.C.’s north. The Thompson Cariboo Shuswap region is set to receive $730,000 for seven providers.