London, Ont. police officer injured, property damaged and stolen in break and enter

A London, Ont., man is facing a number of charges, including assaulting police, following a break and enter in the west end over the weekend.

On Sunday between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., investigators say a man entered a home on Ed Ervasti Lane while the residents were asleep. The suspect reportedly took a number of items from the home and fled on foot.

At around 9 a.m., police say the same suspect drove a vehicle to the rear of a property on Little Grey Street. When the occupant of the home approached him, the suspect drove through the fence at the back of the residence, causing significant damage to the yard and fence.

Later that morning, at 10 a.m., investigators said witnesses saw the suspect drive the vehicle through a four-way stop at the intersection of Kains and Shore roads with “no intention to stop.”

A short time later, police reported that a citizen was stopped in a vehicle behind the suspect at a gated community in River Bend. The suspect proceeded to reverse his vehicle into the citizen’s car, and through the closed gate, causing damage.

At 10:40 a.m., a police officer saw the suspect travelling eastbound on Little Grey Street when he stopped the car in the middle of the road and was taken into custody.

The total cost of damages was reported around $4,500 and investigators say that the stolen property was retrieved.

According to police, at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, the suspect was being escorted back to his cell at the London Police Headquarters detention unit when he reportedly became uncooperative with on-duty officers. A physical altercation broke out with police and additional officers were called in to assist.

One officer sustained minor injuries.

A 23-year-old London man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of mischief under $5,000. The accused has also been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, break and enter and theft, and driving under suspension without insurance.

The accused is expected to appear in court Monday.